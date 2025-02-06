Mystery Train: 2025-02-06

Written by on February 6, 2025

  1. Van Morrison – Lonesome Train
  2. JPH and the Dangerous Animals – Adelaide
  3. Memory 27 – The Fear
  4. Greg Were – Gonna Rent Myself a Landlord
  5. Badland Caravan – Medusa Blues
  6. Chain – Black and Blue(Album version)
  7. The Genevieves – Keith
  8. Lola Young – Messy
  9. Adalita – Hot Air
  10. Matt Corby – Miracle Love
  11. Chica Chica Electrica – Casa de las Brujas(House of the witches)
  12. Earth, Wind & Fire – September
  13. Jimi Hendrix – Red House
  14. Alexis Korner’s Blues Incorporated – Taboo Man
