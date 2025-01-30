Mystery Train: 2025-01-30

- Al Green – Back up Train
- Hard Rubbish – 16 Walls
- Velvet Void – As of Lately
- Don Morrison’s Raging Thirst – My Kombi
- Rolling Stones – I’m A King Bee
- Big Mama Thornton – They call me Big Mama
- Badland Caravan – Medusa Blues
- Sault – Masterpiece
- Elsy Wameyo – Slow slipping
- Bonnie Raitt(feat Bruce Hornsby, Jackson Browne, Kim Wilson) – Angel from Montgomery
- The Judds – Working in a Coalmine
- Devo – Freedom of Choice
- Buena Vista Social Club – Tiene Sabor
- Norma Tanega – Walking my cat named Dog
- Beth Hart – One Eyed Chicken
- The Dainty Morsels – It Tastes of Iron
- Junior Wells – Universal Rock
Reader's opinions