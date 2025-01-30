Mystery Train: 2025-01-30

Written by on January 30, 2025

  1. Al Green – Back up Train
  2. Hard Rubbish – 16 Walls
  3. Velvet Void – As of Lately
  4. Don Morrison’s Raging Thirst – My Kombi
  5. Rolling Stones – I’m A King Bee
  6. Big Mama Thornton – They call me Big Mama
  7. Badland Caravan – Medusa Blues
  8. Sault – Masterpiece
  9. Elsy Wameyo – Slow slipping
  10. Bonnie Raitt(feat Bruce Hornsby, Jackson Browne, Kim Wilson) – Angel from Montgomery
  11. The Judds – Working in a Coalmine
  12. Devo – Freedom of Choice
  13. Buena Vista Social Club – Tiene Sabor
  14. Norma Tanega – Walking my cat named Dog
  15. Beth Hart – One Eyed Chicken
  16. The Dainty Morsels – It Tastes of Iron
  17. Junior Wells – Universal Rock
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Follow The Sound: 2025-01-30

Current track

Title

Artist