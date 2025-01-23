Mystery Train: 2025-01-23

  1. Dolly Parton – Train Train
  2. Hotel – Plateau
  3. La Femme – Le Vide Est Ton Nouveau Prenom
  4. Duck Lake – Daydreams
  5. Chancery Lane – Digital Zombies
  6. Ethanol Blend – Run(Lies)
  7. Taj Mahal – Statesboro Blues
  8. Toots & The Maytals – Do the Reggay
  9. Mary J. Blige – Family Affair
  10. Tex, Don & Charlie – Paychecks
  11. Maisie B – Onwards & Upwards
  12. Dean Martin – A’int that a kick in the head
  13. Ella Fitzgerald with Chick Webb – I’m just a Jitterbug
  14. Badland Caravan – Medusa Blues
  15. Stevie Ray Vaughan & Double Trouble – Cold Shot
