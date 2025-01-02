Mystery Train: 2025-01-02

  1. Aerosmith – Back Back Train
  2. Billy Larkin & The Delegates – Don’t Stop
  3. Quivers – You’re not always on my mind
  4. Brad Harvey – Shadow line
  5. Alfred Brown – One Scotch,One Bourbon, One Beer
  6. Pool Toy – Shamwow
  7. Louise Marshall – Chlorine
  8. Slicker Drips – Funky Thang
  9. The Toot Toot Toots – Rooster Crow
  10. Birds are Spies – Rabbit Hole
  11. Japanese Breakfast – Slide Tackle
  12. Waxahatchee – Blue
  13. Snoop Dogg – Dance wit me
  14. Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble – Little Wing
  15. Junior Wells – Hoodoo Man Blues
  16. Buddy Guy, Junior wells – Aint no need
