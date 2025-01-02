Mystery Train: 2025-01-02

- Aerosmith – Back Back Train
- Billy Larkin & The Delegates – Don’t Stop
- Quivers – You’re not always on my mind
- Brad Harvey – Shadow line
- Alfred Brown – One Scotch,One Bourbon, One Beer
- Pool Toy – Shamwow
- Louise Marshall – Chlorine
- Slicker Drips – Funky Thang
- The Toot Toot Toots – Rooster Crow
- Birds are Spies – Rabbit Hole
- Japanese Breakfast – Slide Tackle
- Waxahatchee – Blue
- Snoop Dogg – Dance wit me
- Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble – Little Wing
- Junior Wells – Hoodoo Man Blues
- Buddy Guy, Junior wells – Aint no need
