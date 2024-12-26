Mystery Train: 2024-12-26

Written by on December 26, 2024

  1. Big Bill Broonzy – Too Too Train
  2. Liquid Mercury – Mirror song
  3. Ethanol Blend – Run (Lies)
  4. The Good Questions – The Ghosts of Love
  5. The Villenettes – I love you but Rum is better
  6. Higgs Field – Us Forever
  7. Pink Floyd – The great gig in the sky
  8. Cold Chisel – Bow River
  9. Albert King with Stevie Ray Vaughan – Pride & Joy
  10. The Dainty Morsels – Little Miss Green
  11. Jonathon Richman & the modern lovers – Roadrunner
  12. The Waves – It hurts me
  13. Toots & The Maytals – Louie Louie
  14. Otis Rush – Double Trouble
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Roots & Branches: 2024-12-26

Previous post

Groovin’ with Sister T: 2024-12-26

Current track

Title

Artist