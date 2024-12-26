Mystery Train: 2024-12-26

- Big Bill Broonzy – Too Too Train
- Liquid Mercury – Mirror song
- Ethanol Blend – Run (Lies)
- The Good Questions – The Ghosts of Love
- The Villenettes – I love you but Rum is better
- Higgs Field – Us Forever
- Pink Floyd – The great gig in the sky
- Cold Chisel – Bow River
- Albert King with Stevie Ray Vaughan – Pride & Joy
- The Dainty Morsels – Little Miss Green
- Jonathon Richman & the modern lovers – Roadrunner
- The Waves – It hurts me
- Toots & The Maytals – Louie Louie
- Otis Rush – Double Trouble
Reader's opinions