Mystery Train: 2024-12-12
Written by Playlist Robot on December 12, 2024
- Basement Jaxx – On the Train
- The Empty Threats – Loss of Breath
- The Only Objects – Access will be Denied(feat. Jack Degenhart)
- The Public Eye – Public Amenity
- The Velvet Underground – Sweet Jane
- Black Sabbath – The Wizard
- Alice in Chains – Down in a hole
- Fleetwood Mac – Silver Strings
- Erin Buku, Sai Galaxy – See you Shine(Sai Galaxy remix)
- Missy Elliot – Get Ur Freak on
- Heinous Crimes – Politik Harvey
- Phez – Liquid J
- The Sandals – Endless Summer