Mystery Train: 2024-12-05
Written by Playlist Robot on December 5, 2024
- 4 Non Blondes – Train
- Clusterpuff – Shackles(Bodyslide triphop rework)
- Puree – Oh Boy
- Sunsick Daisy – Hideaway
- Manu Dibango – Ekedi
- Goat – Goatbrain
- Gregory Issacs – Rumours
- P J Harvey – The Garden
- Nas – If I ruled the world
- Yoko Ono – Mindweaver
- The Dandy Buzzkills – I can feed the fish earthworms
- The Tesky Brothers – I get up
- Tex Perkins & his ladyboyz – Not in love
- The Maytals – 54-46 was my number
- Big Mama Thornton – Life goes on