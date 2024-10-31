Mystery Train: 2024-10-31

  1. Bondi Cigars – Ghost Train
  2. Alice Cooper – Welcome to my Nightmare
  3. The Specials – Ghost Town
  4. Ozzy Osbourne – Spiders
  5. David Bowie – Scary Monsters & Super Freaks
  6. Bird Island – Round and Round
  7. Fyoogs – Perhaps this night
  8. Erin Buku (sai Galaxy remix) – See you Shine
  9. Dope Lemon – Howl with me
  10. Shannon – Ghost
  11. Swamp Kitteh – Creepy Creepy
  12. Them Creepy Crawlies – Them Creepy Crawlies
  13. Talking Heads – Psycho Killer
  14. Hank Williams – Howling at the moon
