Mystery Train: 2024-10-31
Written by Playlist Robot on October 31, 2024
- Bondi Cigars – Ghost Train
- Alice Cooper – Welcome to my Nightmare
- The Specials – Ghost Town
- Ozzy Osbourne – Spiders
- David Bowie – Scary Monsters & Super Freaks
- Bird Island – Round and Round
- Fyoogs – Perhaps this night
- Erin Buku (sai Galaxy remix) – See you Shine
- Dope Lemon – Howl with me
- Shannon – Ghost
- Swamp Kitteh – Creepy Creepy
- Them Creepy Crawlies – Them Creepy Crawlies
- Talking Heads – Psycho Killer
- Hank Williams – Howling at the moon