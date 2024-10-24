Mystery Train: 2024-10-24

  1. Chris Wilson – Mystery Train
  2. The Moon Mountaineer – Inflorescence
  3. Broken Waves – Do you understand
  4. Anna Echo and the High Tides – Soothing Burn
  5. St. Loki – Envy
  6. Cruel Sea – Black Stick
  7. The Breeders – Cannonball
  8. Marilyn Manson – I Put A spell on you
  9. Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers – Breakdown
  10. Rob Edwards – Emerald Skies
  11. David Bowie – Quicksand
  12. Macy Gray – Why didn’t you call me?
  13. Karol G – Watati(feat Aldo Ranks)
  14. Parvyn – New Game
  15. Lou Reed – The Magic moment
  16. Millie Jackson – Hurts so good
Previous post

