Mystery Train: 2024-10-17
Written by Playlist Robot on October 17, 2024
- Chris Bailey – Mystery Train
- Nice Biscuit – Love that takes you
- Phez – Liquid J
- Ange-Bella – Pouring into you
- Itchy & the NIts – Dreamboat
- The Public Eye – Icebreaker
- Mum Thinks Blue – Gotten away
- Maybe Hugo – Like B4
- Fleetwood Mac – Oh Well Parts 1 & 2
- Lene Lovich – Lucky Number
- Missy Elliot – Rain (supa dupa fly)
- Ian Hunter – Once bitten twice shy
- The Velvet Underground – Waiting for the man
- Tom Waits – Mockin’ Bird
- Big Mama Thornton – They call me Big Mama