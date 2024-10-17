Mystery Train: 2024-10-17

  1. Chris Bailey – Mystery Train
  2. Nice Biscuit – Love that takes you
  3. Phez – Liquid J
  4. Ange-Bella – Pouring into you
  5. Itchy & the NIts – Dreamboat
  6. The Public Eye – Icebreaker
  7. Mum Thinks Blue – Gotten away
  8. Maybe Hugo – Like B4
  9. Fleetwood Mac – Oh Well Parts 1 & 2
  10. Lene Lovich – Lucky Number
  11. Missy Elliot – Rain (supa dupa fly)
  12. Ian Hunter – Once bitten twice shy
  13. The Velvet Underground – Waiting for the man
  14. Tom Waits – Mockin’ Bird
  15. Big Mama Thornton – They call me Big Mama
