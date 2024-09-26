Mystery Train: 2024-09-26

Written by on September 26, 2024

  1. Junior Parker – Mystery train
  2. Amy Winehouse & Paul Weller – Don’t go to Strangers
  3. The MacGuffins – Go Lightly
  4. The Pixies – Here comes your Man
  5. Fiona Apple – Anything we want
  6. Children Collide – My heart came alive
  7. The Cure – A Forest
  8. Bridget Fahey & the bone rattlers – Waves
  9. Nylex – Plastic for the People
  10. ELO – Telephone line
  11. Avalon Kane – Killing time (feat Stu Patterson)
  12. Gratts – Nuit De Fievre
  13. Ephemerons – Waterline
  14. REM – Night swimming
