Mystery Train: 2024-09-26
Written by Playlist Robot on September 26, 2024
- Junior Parker – Mystery train
- Amy Winehouse & Paul Weller – Don’t go to Strangers
- The MacGuffins – Go Lightly
- The Pixies – Here comes your Man
- Fiona Apple – Anything we want
- Children Collide – My heart came alive
- The Cure – A Forest
- Bridget Fahey & the bone rattlers – Waves
- Nylex – Plastic for the People
- ELO – Telephone line
- Avalon Kane – Killing time (feat Stu Patterson)
- Gratts – Nuit De Fievre
- Ephemerons – Waterline
- REM – Night swimming