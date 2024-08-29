Mystery Train: 2024-08-29

Written by on August 29, 2024

  1. The Dingoes – Way Out West
  2. The Murlocs – Violent Dreams
  3. Itchy And The Nits – Slackin’ Off
  4. Total Control – Flesh War
  5. The UV Race – Gore Orphanage
  6. Eddy Current Supression Ring – Colour Television
  7. The Munch – Caterpillar
  8. Barbie Army – Don’t Wait
  9. Snooper – Running
  10. Program – Sparks
  11. Kamikaze – Pills and Paranoia
  12. Satanic Togas – Digital World
  13. HÄGÖL – Sick
  14. Kikagaku Moyo – Smoke and Mirrors
  15. Mdou Moctar – Taliat
  16. Mdou Moctar – Modern Slaves
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Radiothon After Party Saturday 7 September

Thumbnail
Previous post

Follow The Sound: 2024-08-29

Current track

Title

Artist