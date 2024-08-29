Mystery Train: 2024-08-29
Written by Playlist Robot on August 29, 2024
- The Dingoes – Way Out West
- The Murlocs – Violent Dreams
- Itchy And The Nits – Slackin’ Off
- Total Control – Flesh War
- The UV Race – Gore Orphanage
- Eddy Current Supression Ring – Colour Television
- The Munch – Caterpillar
- Barbie Army – Don’t Wait
- Snooper – Running
- Program – Sparks
- Kamikaze – Pills and Paranoia
- Satanic Togas – Digital World
- HÄGÖL – Sick
- Kikagaku Moyo – Smoke and Mirrors
- Mdou Moctar – Taliat
- Mdou Moctar – Modern Slaves