Mystery Train: 2024-08-22

Written by on August 22, 2024

  1. Hank Wood and The Hammerheads – I Can’t Stay
  2. Lael Neale – Blue Vein
  3. Oily Boys – Stick Him
  4. HÄGÖL – Dirt
  5. Moodymann – We Wanna Party
  6. Straightjacket Nation – Coldwar
  7. Grong Grong – Who’s Got It
  8. Itchy And The Nits – Square
  9. Scribble – Mother of Pearl
  10. DJ Fuckoff – Fuck A Lil Mo’
  11. Syzygy – (I’ll Just Be) Unfulfilled
  12. Syzygy – The Penduulum
  13. HÄGÖL – Death Merge
  14. Gee Tee – Workin 4 The FBI
  15. Paradis – Parfait Tirage
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Follow The Sound: 2024-08-22

Current track

Title

Artist