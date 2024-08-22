Mystery Train: 2024-08-22
Written by Playlist Robot on August 22, 2024
- Hank Wood and The Hammerheads – I Can’t Stay
- Lael Neale – Blue Vein
- Oily Boys – Stick Him
- HÄGÖL – Dirt
- Moodymann – We Wanna Party
- Straightjacket Nation – Coldwar
- Grong Grong – Who’s Got It
- Itchy And The Nits – Square
- Scribble – Mother of Pearl
- DJ Fuckoff – Fuck A Lil Mo’
- Syzygy – (I’ll Just Be) Unfulfilled
- Syzygy – The Penduulum
- HÄGÖL – Death Merge
- Gee Tee – Workin 4 The FBI
- Paradis – Parfait Tirage