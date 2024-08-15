Mystery Train: 2024-08-15

Written by on August 15, 2024

  1. The Kinks – A Well Respected Man
  2. Discharge – State Violence State Control
  3. Avant Gardeners – Really Good In Theory
  4. Slingshot Dragster – Agent 0069
  5. Stirling North & The Serious Lack Of Rainfall – Tucker Time
  6. Rule Of Thirds – Total Dissapointment
  7. Centrelink – Drunk ON Drugs
  8. Juliette Seizure & the Tremor Dolls – You Had Your Chance
  9. Nylex – Fascinate
  10. Hydromedusa – People Like You
  11. Basty Band – Factory Stains
  12. SlayerOrgana – Creep. Pig. Death
  13. Xenura – It’s Not The Same
  14. The Kinks – You Really Got Me
