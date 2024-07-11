Mystery Train: 2024-07-11
Written by Playlist Robot on July 11, 2024
- New Order – Temptation
- THe 745 – Deserved
- HAGOL – Sick
- Sacrificial Larynx – Critical Sleep Theory
- X-Ray Spex – Identity
- Sleater-KInney – LIttle Babies
- MOlly Rocket – Rabbit Hole
- War Room – THe Top Floor
- War Room – the TRouble with Me
- JOy DIvision – SHe’s LOst Control
- STonefield – Diggin’ My Way Out
- Full Flower Moon Band – HUrt NObody
- Royal Headache – Wouldn’t You Know
- Full Flower Moon Band – Baby
- the Dainty Morsels – I Have Seen