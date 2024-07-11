Mystery Train: 2024-07-11

Written by on July 11, 2024

  1. New Order – Temptation
  2. THe 745 – Deserved
  3. HAGOL – Sick
  4. Sacrificial Larynx – Critical Sleep Theory
  5. X-Ray Spex – Identity
  6. Sleater-KInney – LIttle Babies
  7. MOlly Rocket – Rabbit Hole
  8. War Room – THe Top Floor
  9. War Room – the TRouble with Me
  10. JOy DIvision – SHe’s LOst Control
  11. STonefield – Diggin’ My Way Out
  12. Full Flower Moon Band – HUrt NObody
  13. Royal Headache – Wouldn’t You Know
  14. Full Flower Moon Band – Baby
  15. the Dainty Morsels – I Have Seen
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Follow The Sound: 2024-07-11

Current track

Title

Artist