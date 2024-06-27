Mystery Train: 2024-06-27
Written by Playlist Robot on June 27, 2024
- Everything Everything – Get to Heaven
- David Bowie – Sue (Or in a season of crime)
- Tell Mama – Freedom Rising
- Tower of Power – Only So Much Oil in the Ground
- Andy Timmons – Strawberry Fields Forever
- Gratts – Sun Circles (Alexander Flood Rework)
- Glen Campbell – Wichita Lineman
- Glass Beams – Mahal
- MIchael Kiwanuka – You Ain’t the Problem
- Airplay – After the Love has Gone
- Aretha Franklin – Rock Steady
- Wanderers – What I Do
- Sly and The Family Stone – Luv N Haight