Mystery Train: 2024-06-27

Written by on June 27, 2024

  1. Everything Everything – Get to Heaven
  2. David Bowie – Sue (Or in a season of crime)
  3. Tell Mama – Freedom Rising
  4. Tower of Power – Only So Much Oil in the Ground
  5. Andy Timmons – Strawberry Fields Forever
  6. Gratts – Sun Circles (Alexander Flood Rework)
  7. Glen Campbell – Wichita Lineman
  8. Glass Beams – Mahal
  9. MIchael Kiwanuka – You Ain’t the Problem
  10. Airplay – After the Love has Gone
  11. Aretha Franklin – Rock Steady
  12. Wanderers – What I Do
  13. Sly and The Family Stone – Luv N Haight
