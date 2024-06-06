Mystery Train: 2024-06-06
Written by Playlist Robot on June 6, 2024
- Thundercat – Rabbit Ho
- Thundercat – FriendZone
- Thundercat – Tokyo
- Thundercat – Inferno
- Flying Lotus – Massage Situation
- Bob Marley – Stir It Up
- The Black Star Sound – Nite Safarie
- Arctic Monkeys – Brianstorm
- Maggot Brain – Funkadelic
- Steve Vai – For the Love of God
- The Lonely Cosmonauts – Great Gig in the Sky
- Elsy Wameyo – River Nile
- Elsy Wameyo – Nilotic
- Elsy Wameyo – Hunger
- Dionne Warwick – Walk On By
- Tkay Maidza – Won one