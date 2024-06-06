Mystery Train: 2024-06-06

Written by on June 6, 2024

  1. Thundercat – Rabbit Ho
  2. Thundercat – FriendZone
  3. Thundercat – Tokyo
  4. Thundercat – Inferno
  5. Flying Lotus – Massage Situation
  6. Bob Marley – Stir It Up
  7. The Black Star Sound – Nite Safarie
  8. Arctic Monkeys – Brianstorm
  9. Maggot Brain – Funkadelic
  10. Steve Vai – For the Love of God
  11. The Lonely Cosmonauts – Great Gig in the Sky
  12. Elsy Wameyo – River Nile
  13. Elsy Wameyo – Nilotic
  14. Elsy Wameyo – Hunger
  15. Dionne Warwick – Walk On By
  16. Tkay Maidza – Won one
