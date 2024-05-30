Mystery Train: 2024-05-30

Written by on May 30, 2024

  1. Sting – Seven Days
  2. Grateful Dead – Friend of the Devil
  3. Jamie Lena – My Admiration
  4. The War on Drugs – I Don’t Live Here Anymore
  5. Alexander Flood – Berlin (godblesscomputers remix)
  6. Hiatus Kaiyote – Telescope
  7. Aretha Franklin – Rock Steady
  8. Jalen Ngonda – If You Don’t Want My Love
  9. David Bowie – Fame
  10. Patrice Rushen – Number One (Instrumental)
  11. The Empty Threats – Evil Eye
  12. Jellyfish – Joining a Fan Club
  13. Khruangbin – Mr White
