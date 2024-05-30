Mystery Train: 2024-05-30
Written by Playlist Robot on May 30, 2024
- Sting – Seven Days
- Grateful Dead – Friend of the Devil
- Jamie Lena – My Admiration
- The War on Drugs – I Don’t Live Here Anymore
- Alexander Flood – Berlin (godblesscomputers remix)
- Hiatus Kaiyote – Telescope
- Aretha Franklin – Rock Steady
- Jalen Ngonda – If You Don’t Want My Love
- David Bowie – Fame
- Patrice Rushen – Number One (Instrumental)
- The Empty Threats – Evil Eye
- Jellyfish – Joining a Fan Club
- Khruangbin – Mr White