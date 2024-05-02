Mystery Train: 2024-05-02

- pharaoh sanders – astral travelling
- brian eno – another green world
- His name is alive – her eyes were huge things
- television – venus
- big star – september gurls
- gallery one – people are the same
- freak heat waves and cindy lee – in a moment divine
- frank locrasto – Marshall
- scandal and patti smith – the warrior
- fugazi – waiting room
- shuriken cell – final form
- roedelius – halmharfe
- ryuichi sakamoto – aoneko no torso
- sour sob – new wood, old ashes
- minimum chips – shelving
- swap meet – ceiling fan
Reader's opinions