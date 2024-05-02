Mystery Train: 2024-05-02

Written by on May 2, 2024

  1. pharaoh sanders – astral travelling
  2. brian eno – another green world
  3. His name is alive – her eyes were huge things
  4. television – venus
  5. big star – september gurls
  6. gallery one – people are the same
  7. freak heat waves and cindy lee – in a moment divine
  8. frank locrasto – Marshall
  9. scandal and patti smith – the warrior
  10. fugazi – waiting room
  11. shuriken cell – final form
  12. roedelius – halmharfe
  13. ryuichi sakamoto – aoneko no torso
  14. sour sob – new wood, old ashes
  15. minimum chips – shelving
  16. swap meet – ceiling fan
