Mystery Train: 2024-04-11
Written by Playlist Robot on April 11, 2024
- Alpine – Villages
- Flip – Jeremy
- Courtney Barnett – Pedestrian at Best
- Telepopmusik – Brighton Beach
- TOWNS – Birthdays
- Elizabeth Prophet – Mothra
- West Thebarton – Tapes
- Basty H – Wet Ghost
- the beach boys – all i wanna do
- deerhoof – fete d’adieu
- young marble giants – the man amplifier
- stereolab – enivrez-vous
- psychic tv – white nights
- dorothy ashby – come live with me
- bob dylan – tell me that it isnt true
- good morning – escalator