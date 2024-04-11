Mystery Train: 2024-04-11

  1. Alpine – Villages
  2. Flip – Jeremy
  3. Courtney Barnett – Pedestrian at Best
  4. Telepopmusik – Brighton Beach
  5. TOWNS – Birthdays
  6. Elizabeth Prophet – Mothra
  7. West Thebarton – Tapes
  8. Basty H – Wet Ghost
  9. the beach boys – all i wanna do
  10. deerhoof – fete d’adieu
  11. young marble giants – the man amplifier
  12. stereolab – enivrez-vous
  13. psychic tv – white nights
  14. dorothy ashby – come live with me
  15. bob dylan – tell me that it isnt true
  16. good morning – escalator
