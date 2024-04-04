Mystery Train: 2024-04-04

- Rush – Fly By Night
- Bromham – William and Gudula
- My Cherie – Don’t compare yourself
- Fyoogs – 3 of 8
- Wake in Fright – Punchcard
- The Sundials – Telepath
- Led Zeppelin – The Wanton Song
- Stevie Nick and Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers – Stop Draggin my Heart around
- Steely Dan – Any World (That I’m welcome to)
- Ripcord – Frozen In Time
- Colonel Red and Inkswell – Left 2 Write
- The Collins Kids – Hot Rod
- The Doors – Alabama song (The Whiskey song)
- Dr Hook – Sexy Eyes
- Bob Marley and the Wailers – Jamming
Reader's opinions