Mystery Train: 2024-04-04

  1. Rush – Fly By Night
  2. Bromham – William and Gudula
  3. My Cherie – Don’t compare yourself
  4. Fyoogs – 3 of 8
  5. Wake in Fright – Punchcard
  6. The Sundials – Telepath
  7. Led Zeppelin – The Wanton Song
  8. Stevie Nick and Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers – Stop Draggin my Heart around
  9. Steely Dan – Any World (That I’m welcome to)
  10. Ripcord – Frozen In Time
  11. Colonel Red and Inkswell – Left 2 Write
  12. The Collins Kids – Hot Rod
  13. The Doors – Alabama song (The Whiskey song)
  14. Dr Hook – Sexy Eyes
  15. Bob Marley and the Wailers – Jamming
