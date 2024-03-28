Mystery Train: 2024-03-28

  1. Purity Ring – Saltkin
  2. Cultured Pigeons – Free Willy
  3. Haptics – Romeo
  4. Calling Utopia – Runaway
  5. Catalin FC – Respect is Burning
  6. Shearer’s Nightmare – I Like Pies
  7. Melanie Martinez – Void
  8. Arno Faraji – Destiny’s
