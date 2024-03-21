Mystery Train: 2024-03-21

  1. Grimes – symphonia IX
  2. James Blake – I am Sold
  3. Wolf & Chain – An Unfortunate Tale of Two Lovers and an Insatiable Taste of Poison
  4. The Avalanches – Harmony
  5. Sofia Menguita – Everyone I’ve Ever Loved
  6. yeule – Crystal Stasis
  7. Adrian – Harmony
  8. Beans – Groove
  9. Garbage – Til the Day I Die
  10. THANES – Strange Harmony
  11. FKA Twigs – Pendulum
  12. Aleksiah – Ant Song
  13. Michael Jackson – P.Y.T (Pretty Young Thing)
  14. Lali Puna – remember
  15. Bjork – Human Behaviour
  16. Emiliana Torrini – jungle drum
