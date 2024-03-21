Mystery Train: 2024-03-21
Written by Playlist Robot on March 21, 2024
- Grimes – symphonia IX
- James Blake – I am Sold
- Wolf & Chain – An Unfortunate Tale of Two Lovers and an Insatiable Taste of Poison
- The Avalanches – Harmony
- Sofia Menguita – Everyone I’ve Ever Loved
- yeule – Crystal Stasis
- Adrian – Harmony
- Beans – Groove
- Garbage – Til the Day I Die
- THANES – Strange Harmony
- FKA Twigs – Pendulum
- Aleksiah – Ant Song
- Michael Jackson – P.Y.T (Pretty Young Thing)
- Lali Puna – remember
- Bjork – Human Behaviour
- Emiliana Torrini – jungle drum