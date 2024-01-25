Mystery Train: 2024-01-25

January 25, 2024

  1. The Super jesus – Lights out
  2. Divinyls – Siren song
  3. Druid Fluids – Flutter by
  4. Joe Walsh – Meadows
  5. Endorphin – Free
  6. The Breeders – Cannonball
  7. The Audreys – You and Steve McQueen
  8. Junior Wells Chicago Blues band – Hoodoo Man Blues
  9. The Kingsmen – Louie Louie
  10. The Ramones – I wanna Be Sedated
  11. David Lindley – Mercury Blues
  12. Mums Favourite – Vodka neat
  13. Sunsick Daisy – Underwater
  14. The Dainty Morsels – Evening Primrose
  15. Jimmy Buffett – Margarittaville
