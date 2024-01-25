Mystery Train: 2024-01-25
Written by Playlist Robot on January 25, 2024
- The Super jesus – Lights out
- Divinyls – Siren song
- Druid Fluids – Flutter by
- Joe Walsh – Meadows
- Endorphin – Free
- The Breeders – Cannonball
- The Audreys – You and Steve McQueen
- Junior Wells Chicago Blues band – Hoodoo Man Blues
- The Kingsmen – Louie Louie
- The Ramones – I wanna Be Sedated
- David Lindley – Mercury Blues
- Mums Favourite – Vodka neat
- Sunsick Daisy – Underwater
- The Dainty Morsels – Evening Primrose
- Jimmy Buffett – Margarittaville