Mystery Train: 2024-01-18

- Sunsick Daisy – I’m coming home
- Pine Point – Old dog/ New socks
- Astrel K – Darkness at noon
- White Fence – Mr Adams
- White Fence – Who feels right?
- Love – She comes in colours
- The Dentists – Strawberries are growing in my garden (it’s winter time)
- The Olivia Tremor Control – No growing
- Orange Juice – What Presence
- Stanley Brinks & The Wave Pictures – Orange Juice
- Baby Cool – The Sea
- Babe Rainbow – Peace blossom boggy
- Bananagun – Taking the present for granted
- Belle & Sebastian – Another sunny day
- Another sunny day – Horseriding
- Even as we speak – Swimming song
- The Keepsakes – Gun song
