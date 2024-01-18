Mystery Train: 2024-01-18

  1. Sunsick Daisy – I’m coming home
  2. Pine Point – Old dog/ New socks
  3. Astrel K – Darkness at noon
  4. White Fence – Mr Adams
  5. White Fence – Who feels right?
  6. Love – She comes in colours
  7. The Dentists – Strawberries are growing in my garden (it’s winter time)
  8. The Olivia Tremor Control – No growing
  9. Orange Juice – What Presence
  10. Stanley Brinks & The Wave Pictures – Orange Juice
  11. Baby Cool – The Sea
  12. Babe Rainbow – Peace blossom boggy
  13. Bananagun – Taking the present for granted
  14. Belle & Sebastian – Another sunny day
  15. Another sunny day – Horseriding
  16. Even as we speak – Swimming song
  17. The Keepsakes – Gun song
