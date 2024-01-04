Mystery Train: 2024-01-04

January 4, 2024

  1. Rush – A Farewell to Kings
  2. 200 Motels – Waiting Game
  3. My Cherie – Healing in the Glimmer Sun
  4. Girlfriend Shorts – Haha, Upset? *Chainsaw Revving, Bloodcurdling Screaming, Cartoon Boy-Yoy-Yoing* Yeah I Guess
  5. Led Zeppelin – No Quarter
  6. Steve Miller Band – The Joker
  7. Steely Dan – Peg
  8. ETYPEJAZZ – Half the Man
  9. Quincy Jones – Killer Joe
  10. The Lizard Train – Lifeless
  11. Pink Floyd – High Hopes
  12. Nick Vulture – Drink More Water
