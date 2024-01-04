Mystery Train: 2024-01-04
Written by Playlist Robot on January 4, 2024
- Rush – A Farewell to Kings
- 200 Motels – Waiting Game
- My Cherie – Healing in the Glimmer Sun
- Girlfriend Shorts – Haha, Upset? *Chainsaw Revving, Bloodcurdling Screaming, Cartoon Boy-Yoy-Yoing* Yeah I Guess
- Led Zeppelin – No Quarter
- Steve Miller Band – The Joker
- Steely Dan – Peg
- ETYPEJAZZ – Half the Man
- Quincy Jones – Killer Joe
- The Lizard Train – Lifeless
- Pink Floyd – High Hopes
- Nick Vulture – Drink More Water