Mystery Train: 2023-12-14

December 14, 2023

  1. Tom Kneebone, Alana Jagt, Ryan Martin etc – Peeling Prawns
  2. Ella and Sienna – New Year’s Kiss
  3. Netherby – Up Close
  4. The Dainty Morsels – Bungalow Blues
  5. Alana Jagt, Tom Kneebone,Ryan Martin etc – I hope for you this Christmas
  6. Sturt Avenue – Sangria
  7. Ricky ALbreck and the Belair Line Band – Against the wall
  8. Max Savage – We Broke Each Other’s HEarts
  9. Alana Jagt, Tom Kneebone,Ryan Martin etc – Last Guiding Star
  10. Axe and the Ivory – Little Sister
  11. Mark Curtis and the Flannelettes – Letter from Diceys
  12. Don Morrison’s Raging Thirst – Bruswick Street Strut
  13. Matt Ward and Taasha Coates – Two to Tango
  14. Meanwhile back at the ranch – Butter and Egg Man
  15. Sweet Jean – Bird of Prey
  16. Taasha Coates – Still Wanting You
