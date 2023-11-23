Mystery Train: 2023-11-23
Written by Playlist Robot on November 23, 2023
- Rush – Passage to Bangkok
- Warm Juice – Purest Intentions
- The Fyoogs – I need more Sky
- Loowana – Blue Jeans
- Steely Dan – King of the World
- King Crimson – Red
- Heaps Good Friends – I Could Eat a Full Packet of Yo Yo’s
- Brian Eno – By This River
- Teresa Di Fava – Heatstroke
- The Beatles – Getting Better
- Garbage – Teaching Little Fingers To Play
- CDB – Let’s Groove
- Alice Ivy – Ticket to Heaven ft. Thelma Plum
- Electric Fields – Shade Away