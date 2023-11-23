Mystery Train: 2023-11-23

  1. Rush – Passage to Bangkok
  2. Warm Juice – Purest Intentions
  3. The Fyoogs – I need more Sky
  4. Loowana – Blue Jeans
  5. Steely Dan – King of the World
  6. King Crimson – Red
  7. Heaps Good Friends – I Could Eat a Full Packet of Yo Yo’s
  8. Brian Eno – By This River
  9. Teresa Di Fava – Heatstroke
  10. The Beatles – Getting Better
  11. Garbage – Teaching Little Fingers To Play
  12. CDB – Let’s Groove
  13. Alice Ivy – Ticket to Heaven ft. Thelma Plum
  14. Electric Fields – Shade Away
