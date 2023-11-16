Mystery Train: 2023-11-16

Written by on November 16, 2023

  1. The Budos Band – T.I.B.W.F.
  2. 30/70 – Jay Luv
  3. Berlioz – Miro
  4. Tell Mama – Honey
  5. Yussef Dayes – Raisins Under the Sun
  6. Your Girl Pho – I Can’t Take It
  7. Bastien Kebb – Pick Up
  8. Tkay Maidza – Love again
  9. The comet is coming – Pyramid
  10. The Jesus & Mary Chain – Surfin’ USA
  11. Age of chance – Bible of the beats
  12. Druid fluids – Jazzy
  13. Nico – I’ll keep it with mine
  14. Elena Dakota – Fire bird
  15. Yeah yeah yeahs – Turn into
