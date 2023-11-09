Mystery Train: 2023-11-09

Written by on November 9, 2023

  1. The Keepsakes – Bells
  2. The Sugargliders – Ahprahran
  3. Dire Bruce – Jumping Dub
  4. Primal Scream – Get Duffy
  5. Portishead – Wandering Stars
  6. PJ Harvey – The letter
  7. Broken Social Scene – Stay Happy
  8. neil young and crazy horse – hey hey nmy my (into the Black)
  9. city riots – wait for you
  10. Tex Perkins & The Fat Rubber Band – Trouble Goodbye
  11. endorphin – satie 1
  12. Linda Ronstandt – poor poor pitiful me
  13. patti smith – because the night
  14. Spiderbait – Lost in Adelaide
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Follow The Sound: 2023-11-09

Current track

Title

Artist