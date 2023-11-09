Mystery Train: 2023-11-09
Written by Playlist Robot on November 9, 2023
- The Keepsakes – Bells
- The Sugargliders – Ahprahran
- Dire Bruce – Jumping Dub
- Primal Scream – Get Duffy
- Portishead – Wandering Stars
- PJ Harvey – The letter
- Broken Social Scene – Stay Happy
- neil young and crazy horse – hey hey nmy my (into the Black)
- city riots – wait for you
- Tex Perkins & The Fat Rubber Band – Trouble Goodbye
- endorphin – satie 1
- Linda Ronstandt – poor poor pitiful me
- patti smith – because the night
- Spiderbait – Lost in Adelaide