Mystery Train: 2023-11-02

  1. Endorphin – Free
  2. Prince – The Sign o Times
  3. The Go Betweens – Streets of your town
  4. UB40 – Rat in Mi Kitchen
  5. James Gang – Funk#49
  6. The Sunnyboys – Alone with you
  7. Mums Favorite – Wind in the Willows
  8. Teenage Joans – 5 TAhings I can taste
  9. Iggy & The Stooges – Shake the appeal
  10. Nirvana – Serve the servants
  11. It’s Warsaw – Redredred
  12. Boyracer – I’ve got and it’s not worth having
  13. The systemaddicts – Christies Beach
  14. METZ – Spit you out
  15. IDLES – Danke
  16. Savages – Husbands
