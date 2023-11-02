Mystery Train: 2023-11-02
Written by Playlist Robot on November 2, 2023
- Endorphin – Free
- Prince – The Sign o Times
- The Go Betweens – Streets of your town
- UB40 – Rat in Mi Kitchen
- James Gang – Funk#49
- The Sunnyboys – Alone with you
- Mums Favorite – Wind in the Willows
- Teenage Joans – 5 TAhings I can taste
- Iggy & The Stooges – Shake the appeal
- Nirvana – Serve the servants
- It’s Warsaw – Redredred
- Boyracer – I’ve got and it’s not worth having
- The systemaddicts – Christies Beach
- METZ – Spit you out
- IDLES – Danke
- Savages – Husbands