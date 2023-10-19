Mystery Train: 2023-10-19

Written by on October 19, 2023

  1. Bjork – Headphones
  2. Broadcast – C’mon let’s go
  3. Radiohead – The Numbers
  4. Ashley Henry – I still believe
  5. Pink Floyd – Pow.R Toc.H
  6. Frank Zappa – Dirty Love
  7. Eagle Eye Cherry – Are you still having fun
  8. The Whitlams – You gotta love this city
  9. Ben Folds – Adelaide
  10. Divinyls – Boys in town
  11. Mums favorite – Wind in the Willows
  12. Placement – Its over
  13. Hilltop hoods – Omega
  14. Violent Femmes – Blister in the Sun
  15. Baxter Dury – So much money
  16. Wilco – Cousin
