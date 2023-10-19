Mystery Train: 2023-10-19
- Bjork – Headphones
- Broadcast – C’mon let’s go
- Radiohead – The Numbers
- Ashley Henry – I still believe
- Pink Floyd – Pow.R Toc.H
- Frank Zappa – Dirty Love
- Eagle Eye Cherry – Are you still having fun
- The Whitlams – You gotta love this city
- Ben Folds – Adelaide
- Divinyls – Boys in town
- Mums favorite – Wind in the Willows
- Placement – Its over
- Hilltop hoods – Omega
- Violent Femmes – Blister in the Sun
- Baxter Dury – So much money
- Wilco – Cousin