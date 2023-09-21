Mystery Train: 2023-09-21

Written by on September 21, 2023

  1. The Dainty Morsels – Nymphomaniac
  2. Gabor Szabo – Fire Dance
  3. The Dandy Buzzkill – The Moth
  4. Oopsie Dasies – Illusioned-Broken Toys
  5. The KVB – Always Then
  6. Jetty Road House Band – Needler
  7. Devoidance – Filth
  8. CKY – Sink Into The Underground
  9. Primitive Blast – Self Deluding
  10. ISIS – The Other
  11. Cull The Band – 3 Time Loser
  12. Trunglion Horsepower – Power Horse
  13. Drunk Mums – Eventual Ghost
  14. Johnny Thunders – Pirate Love
