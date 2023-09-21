Mystery Train: 2023-09-21
Written by Playlist Robot on September 21, 2023
- The Dainty Morsels – Nymphomaniac
- Gabor Szabo – Fire Dance
- The Dandy Buzzkill – The Moth
- Oopsie Dasies – Illusioned-Broken Toys
- The KVB – Always Then
- Jetty Road House Band – Needler
- Devoidance – Filth
- CKY – Sink Into The Underground
- Primitive Blast – Self Deluding
- ISIS – The Other
- Cull The Band – 3 Time Loser
- Trunglion Horsepower – Power Horse
- Drunk Mums – Eventual Ghost
- Johnny Thunders – Pirate Love