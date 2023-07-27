Mystery Train: 2023-07-27
Written by Playlist Robot on July 27, 2023
- Bend – SMS
- The Munch – Puddle
- Violet Harlot – Stick It
- Surprise Chef – Conversation Piece
- The Cure – A Forest (Live 1980)
- Gel – XOXO
- Talc – No
- Exit Order – Seed Of Hysteria
- Vaginors – Cry Baby
- 3D and The Holograms – Buried In Leather
- Mujeres Podridas – Manana
- The Spits – I H8 Pussies
- GG Allin and The Jabbers – Bored To Death
- Bill McLintock – Stuparena
- fear factory – dog day sunrise
- deftones – inhibia
- blind ivy – diamond eyes
- machine hewad – message in the bottle