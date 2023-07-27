Mystery Train: 2023-07-27

  1. Bend – SMS
  2. The Munch – Puddle
  3. Violet Harlot – Stick It
  4. Surprise Chef – Conversation Piece
  5. The Cure – A Forest (Live 1980)
  6. Gel – XOXO
  7. Talc – No
  8. Exit Order – Seed Of Hysteria
  9. Vaginors – Cry Baby
  10. 3D and The Holograms – Buried In Leather
  11. Mujeres Podridas – Manana
  12. The Spits – I H8 Pussies
  13. GG Allin and The Jabbers – Bored To Death
  14. Bill McLintock – Stuparena
  15. fear factory – dog day sunrise
  16. deftones – inhibia
  17. blind ivy – diamond eyes
  18. machine hewad – message in the bottle
Blues Power: 2023-07-27

Follow The Sound: 2023-07-27

