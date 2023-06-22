Mystery Train: 2023-06-22

Written by on June 22, 2023

  1. Tenacious D – The Metal
  2. Melissa – Natalie
  3. DISPOSSESED – Bloodied Infloresence
  4. Mercyful Fate – Curse Of The Pharoah
  5. Rainbow – Stargazer
  6. Sir Lord Baltimore – Hellhound
  7. Hydromedusa – People Like You
  8. WITCHFINDER GENERAL – Burning a Sinner
  9. Girlschool – Please Don’t Touch
  10. Street Sweeper – Fallin’ Outta Love (With Myself)
  11. A Sorcerer’s Pledge – Candlemass
  12. Type O Negative – Wolf Moon
  13. Venom – In League With Satan
