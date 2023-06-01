Mystery Train: 2023-06-01

Written by on June 1, 2023

  1. Dave Brubeck – Take Five
  2. Kenny Burrell – Midnight Blue
  3. Aphex Twin – Avril 14
  4. Pokey LaFarge – Central Park
  5. Dark Green Skeletons – Raisin Toast
  6. Rodriguez – Climb up on my music
  7. The Beatles – Two of Us
  8. Mums Favourite – Joan of the Arcade
  9. Molly Rocket – DIVE
  10. The Munch – Puddle
  11. Running with Scissors – Coming of Age
  12. The Skeleton Club – down river, downtonw
  13. Alabama Shakes – Gimme all your love
  14. The Black Seeds – One By One
  15. The Kinks – Waterloo Sunset
