Mystery Train: 2023-06-01
Written by Playlist Robot on June 1, 2023
- Dave Brubeck – Take Five
- Kenny Burrell – Midnight Blue
- Aphex Twin – Avril 14
- Pokey LaFarge – Central Park
- Dark Green Skeletons – Raisin Toast
- Rodriguez – Climb up on my music
- The Beatles – Two of Us
- Mums Favourite – Joan of the Arcade
- Molly Rocket – DIVE
- The Munch – Puddle
- Running with Scissors – Coming of Age
- The Skeleton Club – down river, downtonw
- Alabama Shakes – Gimme all your love
- The Black Seeds – One By One
- The Kinks – Waterloo Sunset