Mystery Train: 2023-05-25
Written by Playlist Robot on May 25, 2023
- Special Interest – Concerning Peace
- SLAYERORGANA – The Confederacy of Independant Systems
- Shuriken Cell – Final Form
- Throbbing Gristle – 20 Jazz Funk Greats
- Clara Hope feat Amamanita Axaxaxanax Glass Seer – Test Tube Baby
- Divide and Dissolve – Resistance
- Leitmotiv Limbo – State of Trance
- Eyes More Skulls Than Eyes – Alturist
- Skinny Puppy – The Choke
- Ministy – Stigmata
- Taipan Tiger Girls – NOW THAT YOU LIVE IN SUPER CHAOS