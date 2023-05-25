Mystery Train: 2023-05-25

Written by on May 25, 2023

  1. Special Interest – Concerning Peace
  2. SLAYERORGANA – The Confederacy of Independant Systems
  3. Shuriken Cell – Final Form
  4. Throbbing Gristle – 20 Jazz Funk Greats
  5. Clara Hope feat Amamanita Axaxaxanax Glass Seer – Test Tube Baby
  6. Divide and Dissolve – Resistance
  7. Leitmotiv Limbo – State of Trance
  8. Eyes More Skulls Than Eyes – Alturist
  9. Skinny Puppy – The Choke
  10. Ministy – Stigmata
  11. Taipan Tiger Girls – NOW THAT YOU LIVE IN SUPER CHAOS
