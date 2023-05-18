Mystery Train: 2023-05-18

Written by on May 18, 2023

  1. ozzy osbourne – crazy train
  2. The Slits – Ping Pong Affair
  3. SPARKS – This Town Ain’t Big Enough For The Both Of Us
  4. The B-52s – Strobe Light
  5. Divinyls – Science Fiction
  6. Street Legal – Hair Today, Gone Tomorrow
  7. Madam Super Trash – Womantic Butterfly
  8. Itchy & The Nits – Eva’s Git A Parasite
  9. Girls at Our Best – Go For Gold!
  10. Nylex – Fascinate
  11. Theta – Bruised Fruit
  12. X-Ray Spex – I am a Posuer
  13. CHOP – Jam 81
  14. ESG – Moody (Spaced Out)
  15. Oingo Boingo – Private Life
  16. Kleenex – Ain’t You
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Follow The Sound: 2023-05-18

Current track

Title

Artist