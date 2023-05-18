Mystery Train: 2023-05-18
Written by Playlist Robot on May 18, 2023
- ozzy osbourne – crazy train
- The Slits – Ping Pong Affair
- SPARKS – This Town Ain’t Big Enough For The Both Of Us
- The B-52s – Strobe Light
- Divinyls – Science Fiction
- Street Legal – Hair Today, Gone Tomorrow
- Madam Super Trash – Womantic Butterfly
- Itchy & The Nits – Eva’s Git A Parasite
- Girls at Our Best – Go For Gold!
- Nylex – Fascinate
- Theta – Bruised Fruit
- X-Ray Spex – I am a Posuer
- CHOP – Jam 81
- ESG – Moody (Spaced Out)
- Oingo Boingo – Private Life
- Kleenex – Ain’t You