Mystery Train: 2023-04-06

Written by on April 6, 2023

  1. cold play – yellow
  2. smokey robinson and the miracles – going to a go go
  3. vera blue – lie to me
  4. BOA – only one
  5. Issac thomas & My cherie – let it go
  6. Jimin – like crazy
  7. Cosmo’s midnight – history
  8. Delta Goodrem – In this life
  9. Kun & the 9 – lover
  10. sara Berilles – Floorplan
  11. slumberjack – better off
  12. backstreet boys – quit playing games with my heart
  13. Chung Ha lachica – Bad girl
  14. powder finger – my happiness
  15. young Franco – juice
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Blues Power: 2023-04-06

Previous post

Follow The Sound: 2023-04-06

Current track

Title

Artist