Morning Ts: 2023-08-29

  1. The La’s – Timeless Melody
  2. Coldwave – No Conflict
  3. The Cure – M
  4. Wing Defence – C4 Miles
  5. Bitchspawn – Yell
  6. Divinyls – Boys In Town
  7. Church Moms – Fight Me!
  8. Bjork – Enjoy
  9. My Cherie – Just Another Song About Love
  10. DARLING. – Illusions
  11. The Dandy Warhols – Boys Better
  12. The Midnight Mares – Endless Nights of Rock & Roll
  13. Suede – Lazy
  14. The Cramps – Human Fly
  15. Bauhaus – She’s In Parties
  16. David Bowie – John, I’m Only Dancing
  17. The Boo Radleys – Rodney King (Song for Lenny Bruce)
