Morning Ts: 2023-08-01
- Tori Amos – Past The Mission
- Slowdive – Dagger
- My Cherie – Rose In the Garden
- Cocteau Twins – My Love Paramour
- Elsy Wameyo – Time Flies
- Cash Savage & The Last Drinks – $600 short on the rent
- Party Dozen – Macca The Mutt (feat. Nick Cave)
- Siouxsie and the Banshees – Dazzle
- Siouxsie and the Banshees – Hong Kong Garden
- Roxy Music – Do The Strand
- Mums Favourite – Jellyfish Rain
- Hole – Gold Dust Woman
- Amyl and the Sniffers – Security
- Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers – Girl Sports