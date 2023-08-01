Morning Ts: 2023-08-01

August 1, 2023

  1. Tori Amos – Past The Mission
  2. Slowdive – Dagger
  3. My Cherie – Rose In the Garden
  4. Cocteau Twins – My Love Paramour
  5. Elsy Wameyo – Time Flies
  6. Cash Savage & The Last Drinks – $600 short on the rent
  7. Party Dozen – Macca The Mutt (feat. Nick Cave)
  8. Siouxsie and the Banshees – Dazzle
  9. Siouxsie and the Banshees – Hong Kong Garden
  10. Roxy Music – Do The Strand
  11. Mums Favourite – Jellyfish Rain
  12. Hole – Gold Dust Woman
  13. Amyl and the Sniffers – Security
  14. Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers – Girl Sports
