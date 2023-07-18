Morning Ts: 2023-07-18

Written by on July 18, 2023

  1. Jane Birkin & Bryan Ferry – In Every Dream Home A Heartache
  2. Coda Chroma – I’m Not Fighting It
  3. Jen Lush – Icon – song 1
  4. The Sundays – A Certain Someone
  5. Pinch Points – Pave Me
  6. Maisie – Overflow
  7. Sarah Blasko – We Won’t Run
  8. Slowdive – Alison
  9. Just Mustard – Still
  10. Siouxsie and the Banshees – Slowdive
  11. Kaelen Mikla – Solstodur
  12. PJ Harvey – A Child’s Question, August
  13. Oscar the Wild – Pinch Me Please
  14. Belle and Sebastian – I Don’t Love Anyone
