Morning Ts: 2023-07-11

  1. Thievery Corporation – Le Monde
  2. Lucie Thorne – All The Love
  3. Jess Cornelius – Kitchen Floor
  4. Liz Stringer – Anyone
  5. Jess Locke – Little Bit Evil
  6. Sette Bello – Hello
  7. Maisie – Pink Sunrise
  8. Sarah Blasko – Flame Trees
  9. Don Walker – Whenever It Snows
  10. Katie Noonan – Choir Girl
  11. Milky Chance – Fado
  12. Massive Attack – Psyche
  13. Greta Stanley – Soak Into This
  14. Caiti Baker – Let It Go
  15. Greta Stiller – All For You
  16. Rebecca Moore – Behind The Stone
