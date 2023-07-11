Morning Ts: 2023-07-11
Written by Playlist Robot on July 11, 2023
- Thievery Corporation – Le Monde
- Lucie Thorne – All The Love
- Jess Cornelius – Kitchen Floor
- Liz Stringer – Anyone
- Jess Locke – Little Bit Evil
- Sette Bello – Hello
- Maisie – Pink Sunrise
- Sarah Blasko – Flame Trees
- Don Walker – Whenever It Snows
- Katie Noonan – Choir Girl
- Milky Chance – Fado
- Massive Attack – Psyche
- Greta Stanley – Soak Into This
- Caiti Baker – Let It Go
- Greta Stiller – All For You
- Rebecca Moore – Behind The Stone