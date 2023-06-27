Morning Ts: 2023-06-27

  1. Sofa Surfers – Sofa Rockers
  2. Angie McMahon – Keeping Time
  3. Tash Sultana – Sweet and Dandy
  4. Mia Dyson – Fool
  5. Workhorse – Chain
  6. Anya Anastasia – Dissenter
  7. Alex Hosking – Monsters
  8. Spacey Jane – Lunchtime
  9. Kita Alexander – Ocean Blue
  10. Bela Fleck and The Flecktones – Flight of the Cosmic Hippo ( reprise)
  11. Mumford and Son – I Will Wait
  12. Lisa Mann – Old Girl
  13. Tim Rogers and The Bamboos – Easy
  14. Tex Perkins and the Fat Rubber Band – The Last Drop
  15. Charlie Collins – Just My Luck
  16. San Cisco – Reckless
