Morning Ts: 2023-06-27

- Sofa Surfers – Sofa Rockers
- Angie McMahon – Keeping Time
- Tash Sultana – Sweet and Dandy
- Mia Dyson – Fool
- Workhorse – Chain
- Anya Anastasia – Dissenter
- Alex Hosking – Monsters
- Spacey Jane – Lunchtime
- Kita Alexander – Ocean Blue
- Bela Fleck and The Flecktones – Flight of the Cosmic Hippo ( reprise)
- Mumford and Son – I Will Wait
- Lisa Mann – Old Girl
- Tim Rogers and The Bamboos – Easy
- Tex Perkins and the Fat Rubber Band – The Last Drop
- Charlie Collins – Just My Luck
- San Cisco – Reckless
Reader's opinions