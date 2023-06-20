Morning Ts: 2023-06-20

Written by on June 20, 2023

  1. Cranes – Pale Blue Sky
  2. Cocteau Twins – Lorelei
  3. Grids and Dots – Pink Plaster Walls
  4. This Is The Kit – Inside Outside
  5. Coldwave – Buster
  6. Underground Lovers – Feels Like Yesterday
  7. Tiles – fomo
  8. Anya Anastasia – Spinning Heads
  9. The Cranberries – Dreams
  10. The Pixies – Gigantic
  11. Throwing Muses – Bright Yellow Gun
  12. Kate Bush – Running Up That Hill
  13. The Jesus and Mary Chain – Sometimes Always
  14. The Velvet Underground – I’ll Be Your Mirror
