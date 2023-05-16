Morning Ts: 2023-05-16

Written by on May 16, 2023

  1. Zero 7 – In the Waiting LIne
  2. Moon Mountaineer – Cumulous Eyes
  3. Beth Orton – Stars All Seem To Weep
  4. Workhorse – Dreamhorse
  5. Juliann Areias – Bossa Nova Baby
  6. Sahara Beck – Don’t Overthink It
  7. Beckah Amani – April
  8. Lemon Jelly – Stay With You
  9. Mazzy Star – Seasons of the Day
  10. Aqualung – Strange and Beautiful
  11. Tex Perkins and The Fat Rubber Band – Pretty Damn Close
  12. Mother Culture – Penelope Cklearwater believes in Something Strange
  13. Axe & The Ivory – Pinball Machine
  14. Molly Rocket – Rabbit Hole
  15. White Lung – Mountain
  16. Dande and The Lion – Twilight Highway
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Four Larks and a Wren: 2023-05-16

Current track

Title

Artist