Morning Ts: 2023-05-09

Written by on May 9, 2023

  1. Tori Amos – Pretty Good Year
  2. Jen Cloher – I Am the River, the River Is Me
  3. Alice Skye – I Feel Better But I Don’t Feel Good
  4. Thelma Plum – The Brown Snake
  5. Feist – Of Womankind
  6. Wet Leg – Ur Mum
  7. Mums Favourite – Jellyfish Rain
  8. Hole – Plump
  9. Church Moms – FIGHT ME!
  10. Mum Thinks Blue – Headspin
  11. Kate Bush – Mother Stands For Comfort
  12. Bjork – Her Mother’s House
  13. My Cherie – Your Mother’s Love
  14. SPARKS – Never Turn Your Back On Mother Earth
  15. Anya Anastasia – Losing Wild
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Three D Lounge: 2023-05-09

Previous post

Four Larks and a Wren: 2023-05-09

Current track

Title

Artist