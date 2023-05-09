Morning Ts: 2023-05-09
Written by Playlist Robot on May 9, 2023
- Tori Amos – Pretty Good Year
- Jen Cloher – I Am the River, the River Is Me
- Alice Skye – I Feel Better But I Don’t Feel Good
- Thelma Plum – The Brown Snake
- Feist – Of Womankind
- Wet Leg – Ur Mum
- Mums Favourite – Jellyfish Rain
- Hole – Plump
- Church Moms – FIGHT ME!
- Mum Thinks Blue – Headspin
- Kate Bush – Mother Stands For Comfort
- Bjork – Her Mother’s House
- My Cherie – Your Mother’s Love
- SPARKS – Never Turn Your Back On Mother Earth
- Anya Anastasia – Losing Wild