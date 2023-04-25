Morning Ts: 2023-04-25
Written by Playlist Robot on April 25, 2023
- Tori Amos – Smells Like Teen Spirit
- Florence + The Machine – Just A Girl
- The Midnight Mares – Too Dark For Me
- Miranda Sex Garden – Gush Forth My Tears
- Kate Bush – Rubberband Girl
- Bjork – I Miss You
- Dry Cleaning – Bug Eggs
- Workhorse – The Birds
- Moody Beaches – Crowded World
- Gut Health – Lethargic
- Teenage Joans – Terrible
- Hole – Awful
- Amyl and the Sniffers – Security
- Twine – Seachange
- Molly Rocket – Rabbit Hole
- Frente! – Ordinary Angels