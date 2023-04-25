Morning Ts: 2023-04-25

Written by on April 25, 2023

  1. Tori Amos – Smells Like Teen Spirit
  2. Florence + The Machine – Just A Girl
  3. The Midnight Mares – Too Dark For Me
  4. Miranda Sex Garden – Gush Forth My Tears
  5. Kate Bush – Rubberband Girl
  6. Bjork – I Miss You
  7. Dry Cleaning – Bug Eggs
  8. Workhorse – The Birds
  9. Moody Beaches – Crowded World
  10. Gut Health – Lethargic
  11. Teenage Joans – Terrible
  12. Hole – Awful
  13. Amyl and the Sniffers – Security
  14. Twine – Seachange
  15. Molly Rocket – Rabbit Hole
  16. Frente! – Ordinary Angels
