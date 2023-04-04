Morning Ts: 2023-04-04

April 4, 2023

  1. Lamb – Softly
  2. Jen Cloher – Sensory Memory ( Hachiku Mix)
  3. Real LIfe – My Beautiful Monster
  4. Beckah Amani – April
  5. Fairie – Jillian
  6. Sub Sub – Past ( original mix)
  7. My Cherie – How The Story Goes
  8. Amaya Lauricica – Most Times I Feel Alright
  9. Siouxsie and The Banshees – Hong Kong Garden
  10. Patti Smith – Because The Night
  11. The Stress of Leisure – Your Kind of Music
  12. Brian Campeau – So Long Angela
  13. Snowman – Swimming with Sharks
  14. Gamma Rays – Casbah
  15. Mum Thinks Blue – Headspin
  16. Eleven Eleven – The Original
