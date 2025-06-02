Mondo Trasho: 2025-06-02

  1. yard act – the trench coat museum extended version
  2. pulp – got to have love
  3. soft bait – new leaf
  4. yumi zouma – blister
  5. bridge dog – svu
  6. cagefly – the sun! the sun! the light of the world
  7. key grip – pruned fruit
  8. busted head racket and billiam – take ya to war
  9. pry – wrapped in plastic
  10. BSI – body as a witness
  11. avalon kane – the only one who knows me is me
  12. anja huwe x xmas deutchland – polarforest
  13. BED – slut
  14. shepparton airplane – forecast
  15. kurralta park – meat
  16. the yellow wallpaper – great walls
  17. chooki – bathroom
  18. cool sounds – and that’s how I got the congos
  19. sonic reducer – GIMP
  20. the maggie pills – velobell
  21. sunsick daisy – over and over
  22. platonic sex – easy
  23. FANGZ – anne marie
  24. tina and the hams – lost you
  25. R.M.F.C – television
  26. mala lama – low cut
  27. the genevieves – dreaming, speaking
  28. lovage – archie & veronica
  29. grace vandals – rewind to january
