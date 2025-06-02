Mondo Trasho: 2025-06-02

- yard act – the trench coat museum extended version
- pulp – got to have love
- soft bait – new leaf
- yumi zouma – blister
- bridge dog – svu
- cagefly – the sun! the sun! the light of the world
- key grip – pruned fruit
- busted head racket and billiam – take ya to war
- pry – wrapped in plastic
- BSI – body as a witness
- avalon kane – the only one who knows me is me
- anja huwe x xmas deutchland – polarforest
- BED – slut
- shepparton airplane – forecast
- kurralta park – meat
- the yellow wallpaper – great walls
- chooki – bathroom
- cool sounds – and that’s how I got the congos
- sonic reducer – GIMP
- the maggie pills – velobell
- sunsick daisy – over and over
- platonic sex – easy
- FANGZ – anne marie
- tina and the hams – lost you
- R.M.F.C – television
- mala lama – low cut
- the genevieves – dreaming, speaking
- lovage – archie & veronica
- grace vandals – rewind to january
Reader's opinions